President, PM, COAS felicitate Arshad Nadeem for winning Gold Medal in CMG 2022

The President, Prime Minister and Army Chief have congratulated Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem for winning Gold Medal in 2022 Commonwealth Games.

President Dr Arif Alvi, in his tweet, congratulated Arshad Nadeem on making history in Javelin throw and winning Gold Medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

He said the nation is proud of you.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his separate tweet, congratulated Arshad Nadeem on his brilliant achievement.

He said Arshad Nadeem has made Pakistan proud by winning the gold medal in Commonwealth Games.

Prime Minister also commended the performance of all the Pakistani athletes at the ongoing Commonwealth games.

In his tweets today, he said Nooh Butt and Arshad Nadeem won gold, Sharif Tahir, Zaman Anwar and Inam Butt won silver and Shah Hussain, Ali Asad and Inayatullah won bronze medals in the Commonwealth Games, making all Pakistanis, including him, proud.

The Prime Minister said he will meet all these athletes on their return home and encourage them.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has also congratulated Arshad Nadeem for creating history with his exceptional performance in the Commonwealth Games, setting a new record.

In a tweet ISPR, termed Arshad Nadeem is pride of the nation and our national Hero.

Meanwhile, in a statement today (Monday), Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo also congratulated Arshad Nadeem.