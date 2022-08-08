Procession of Alam-o-Zuljannah culminates peacefully

ATTOCK – Procession of 8th Muharram’s Alam-o- Zuljanah, surrounded by heavy police and elite force, was taken out from Imam bargah Punjtani Attock city on Sunday with religious enthusiasm under auspices of Anjumane Janisaraan Hussain .

The Azadars were reciting Nohas in groups, who also performed ‘Zanjeerzani’ and ‘Matum’ by beating their chests. The mourners offered Zuhrain prayer at Fawara Chowk.

Addressing the mourners, Zakir Zeeshan Baloch said that Karbala is a lesson- teaching incident of human history, which gives the message of upholding righteousness and truth to the mankind for its eternal success. Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) is not only a great hero of our Islamic history but is the symbol of a unique philosophy and way of life which draws a line of demarcation between noble and evil forces, he further said. Similarly this incident foiled the nefarious designs of devilish forces of

Yazidiat against the righteousness of Hussainiat, he maintained. However it is need of the hour, that we should realize our responsibilities as a nation and counter the designs of anti-Muslims forces by promoting unity and religious harmony among our ranks, he urged.

Later on, the procession after passing through its traditional routes ended peacefully at Imam Bargah Hussania Attock Cantonment in the evening. Under tight security, Sabeels of water and milk were also setup by the procession organizers with the collaboration of tehsil municipal administration at different points to facilitate the mourners.