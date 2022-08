Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday changed the venue of the August 13 rally and will hold a power show in Lahore instead of Islamabad.

The former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the party’s political committee. During the meeting, it was decided that the August 13 rally will be held in Lahore instead of Islamabad.

Sources privy to the development said that the rally will be held in Hockey Ground.