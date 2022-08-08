PTI to hold August 13 public gathering in Rawalpindi

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has decided to hold a the August 13 public gathering at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, however, a final nod in this regard would be given by party chairman Imran Khan today.

Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the PTI leaders where he would give approval for the public gathering on the eve of August 13.

The decision was made by the party in the wake of possible hurdles from the administration in Islamabad that is being controlled by Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) decided to hold a public gathering in Islamabad on August 14, a day after the party gave a one month deadline to the federal government to hold general elections in the country.

The decision was made by the party during a meeting headed by Imran Khan where all party organizations were directed to make arrangements for holding Independence Day gatherings.

“A major show of power will be held in Islamabad on August 14 to mark Independence Day,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI is trying to up the ante against the incumbent government, demanding them to hold early elections in the country.

The party held a long March, Azadi March, towards Islamabad on May 25, which faced stiff resistance from PML-N-led federal government from entering into the capital.

However, it remained successful in entering the capital, only to be canceled later by the PTI Chairman Imran Khan who termed that he canceled it to avoid confrontation and announced that he would return to the capital again.

The party has since then gained political ground after it secured victory on 15 seats vacated by its dissident MPAs and was able to grab the slot of the chief minister for its candidate Parvez Elahi, who was declared successful after a decision from the apex court.