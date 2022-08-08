Punjab CM grants approval to Ehsaas Ration subsidy programme

Lahore-Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi Sunday accorded approval to launch Ehsaas Ration subsidy programme and decided to grant Rs 1500 per month to the poor people.

Under the Ehsaas Ration Subsidy Programme the impoverished people will be provided flour, pulses and edible oil at subsidised rates.

The chief minister directed to constitute a Ministerial Steering Committee for the implementation of the subsidy programme. It will be headed by Dr Sania Nishtar.

The CM told the meeting that an effective monitoring system will be formulated along with a working group for implementation of the programme.

Ch Parvez Elahi directed to prepare an Ehsaas Act to be approved by the Punjab Assembly. Also, the CM directed to consolidate various social protection programmes to combine them into a single programme.

While terming the subsidy programme a mega step towards eradicating poverty and building a welfare state, the chief minister observed that welfare of deprived sections of society was the responsibility of the state.

Dr Sania Nishtar gave a briefing about the salient features of the subsidy programme, Ehsaas Card and Ehsaas Protection Programme. Provincial Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, Dr. Sania Nishtar, adviser to CM Omar Sarfraz Cheema, MNA Moonis Elahi, former Chairman P&D Salman Ghani, former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikandar, Chairman Planning & Development, Director General Rescue 1122 and concerned officials attended the meeting.

CM orders to improve traffic flow in Murree

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Sunday ordered to improve traffic flow in Murree and gave directions to the commissioner and the regional police officer Rawalpindi in this regard.

According to handout issued here, the CM directed chief traffic officer (CTO) Rawalpindi to reach Murree forthwith and further directed to undertake all necessary steps to maintain traffic flow in Murree.

He directed the administration and the traffic officials to jointly ensure implementation on the traffic management plan.

The CM directed the senior police and the administrative officers to improve traffic arrangements by themselves remaining present in the field. He ordered not to give permission to the excess vehicles to enter into Murree.

The CM directed to regulate the movement of tourists through an effective traffic management plan, saying that the tourists should be provided best facilities by doing excellent traffic management.

Marriage registrar to get one month jail for not using new form: CM

Secretary General Wafaq-ul-Madaras-ul- Arabia Pakistan Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandari called on Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi on Sunday and appreciated his initiative of including the clause of the Khatm -e- Nabuwat affidavit in the marriage certificate while terming it a great service to the religion.

“Your step in this regard is highly appreciated which will always be remembered”, he lauded the CM. He further extolled that the Punjab government under the able leadership of the CM took excellent steps for the promotion of religious tolerance and harmony across the province.

The CM informed him that directions had been issued to the Marriage Registrar to provide new Khatm-e-Nabuwat affidavit forms adding that strict action will be taken against those refusing to give new forms.

The CM revealed that one month imprisonment and fine can be awarded to the marriage Registrar for not using the new marriage form. Parvez Elahi lauded the role of religious scholars for promoting religious tolerance on Youm-e- Ashur, adding that the Punjab government appreciated the exemplary cooperation of the religious scholars from all schools of thought.

Ch Parvez Elahi stated that the law-and-order situation improved in the province due to cooperation of the religious scholars and the steps being taken by the government. Hafiz Ammar Yasir and Hamesh Khan were also present on the occasion.

CM takes notice of murder incident

Our staff reporter

LAHORE

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Sunday took notice of the murder incident of a 22 year-old-youth Osama and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police.

The CM directed to bring the accused involved in the murder in the stern grip of law at the earliest and an indiscriminate legal action should be taken against the accused. He directed to ensure provision of justice to the heirs of the murdered.

The police arrested one accused after registering a case of the incident.