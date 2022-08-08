Qureshi condemns ban on mourning processions in IIOJK

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has condemned the BJP’s chauvinistic move to ban mourning processions and ‘Majalis’ in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir during Muharram and demanded the foreign office to record their protest with Indian ambassador in Pakistan.

Talking to media in Multan, he said mourning processions and ‘Majalis’ are being organized across the world but only the people of IIOJK were deprived of their religious rights by the Indian forces.