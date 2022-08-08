Staff Reporter

Rain in Lahore inundates low-lying areas

LAHORE    –    Rain in different areas of Lahore has inundated the low-lying areas as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicts more rains in parts of the country. According to details, the weather turned pleasant due to the rain in various areas of Lahore including Johar Town, Lakshmi Chowk, Garhi Shahu and Jail Road. Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman has said that the Federal Cabinet has declared a Monsoon Emergency and stressed there is need to be prepared for a new spell of rain which is starting in some areas of the country from August 7. Sherry Rehman directed all concerned institutions and administrations to be alert during monsoon rains and said that NDMA, PDMA and all provincial and district administrations need to take precautionary measures. The minister requested people to avoid unnecessary travel during the upcoming rain spell.

