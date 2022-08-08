Rogers meets Kasatkina with eye on maiden WTA title

Asheville – Unseeded American Shelby Rogers kept up her dominant show at the Silicon Valley Classic on Saturday by defeating Veronika Kudermetova 6-3 6-4 in the semi-finals, putting herself in contention for her first career title. In her first appearance in a final in six years on Sunday, the world number 45 will meet seventh-seeded Daria Kasatkina, who defeated world number four Paula Badosa of Spain 6-2 6-4 in the other semi-final. The big-hitting Rogers, 29, beat former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu, top seed Maria Sakkari and Wimbledon quarter-finalist Amanda Anisimova in her previous rounds and has yet to drop a set at the WTA 500 event in San Jose, California.