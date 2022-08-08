Security finalised for 9th Muharram

FAISALABAD – The security plan for 9th Muharram has been finalized in the district. Police spokesman Muneeb Ahsan said here on Sunday that 138 Majalis and 93 mourning processions would be held on 9th Muharram in the district and for their security, 5 SPs, 13 DSPs, 14 Inspectors, 62 Sub Inspectors (SIs), 315 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs), 2405 constables/head constables and more than 500 volunteers would be deputed in Faisalabad.

Giving details, he said that 40 Majalis would be held in Jaranwala Division, 32 in Iqbal Division, 27 in Sadr Division, 22 in Madina Division and 17 Majlis in Lyallpur Division. Similarly, 26 mourning processions would be taken out from Iqbal division, 23 from Jaranwala division, 18 from Madina division, 19 from Sadr division and 7 processions from Lyallpur division.

He said that police would provide four-tier circle security to the mourning processions and Majalis at all places. In first circle, volunteers would conduct body search and identification of procession participants, whereas, walk-through gates and metal detectors would be used at third security circle.

In other two circles, the security personnel would watch and keep vigil on suspects and miscreants to foil their nefarious designs.

Ten teams of elite force would also remain busy on 9th Muharram in patrolling in different parts of the district, especially, in sensitive areas to avert any untoward incident, he added.

CTP to ensure smooth flow of traffic during Ashura days

The City Traffic Police (CTP) has evolved a comprehensive traffic plan for maintaining smooth flow of vehicular traffic on Ashura Muharram-ul-Haram.

Reviewing Muharram arrangements here on Sunday, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Akmal said that 12 sites in the city were declared as ‘No-go areas’ on Ashura days and citizens have requested to use alternative routes, which have been highlighted in traffic diversion plan.

He said that about 900 traffic wardens and constables would perform Muharram duty and they would be supervised by sector in-charges and other traffic officers. He said that the areas from Chiniot Bazaar Chowk to Charted Bank Mor, from Gumti Chowk to Corporation Mor Chowk, from Chiniot Bazaar Chowk to Chenab Chowk, from Zila Council Chowk to Kutchehry Bazaar Chowk, from Jhang Bazaar Chowk to Kothi Tahir Shah Chowk and from Jhal Chowk to Saleemi Chowk were declared ‘No-go areas’.

Similarly, the areas from Chiniot Bazaar Chowk to Nisar Akbar Chowk, from Gulberg Road to Kothi Tahir Shah Chowk and Rajbah Road were designated for vehicle parking, he added.

He said that traffic diversion plan would be implemented strictly and the travelers would not be allowed to use ‘No-go areas’ at any cost. In this connection, the commuters could use Rajbah Road from Chenab Chowk to GTS Chowk to reach at Canal Road or Jail Road.

Similarly, the traffic coming from Sargodha Road and Canal Road would use Rajbah Road from GTS Chowk to Chenab Chowk, Dairy Farm Chowk, Kothi Tahir Shah Chowk and Jinnah Colony Chowk to reach at Jail Road.

He said that the control room at CTP Complex would remain functional round the clock to give prompt response on public complaints and citizens could contact control room through traffic helpline 1915 for taking any guidance or redress of their traffic-related problems.