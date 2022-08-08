Staff Reporter

Sharjeel asks youth to turn a deaf ear to Imran’s statements

KARACHI – Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon has appealed to the youth to turn a deaf ear to PTI Chief Imran Khan’s statements. According to a communique here on Sunday, he said that the PTI chief was spreading panic among the people. He said that Imran Khan was busy in inciting his followers and workers. The minister said that PTI launched an immoral campaign, which hurt the bereaved families of Army helicopter victims. He said that the hatred had increased against PTI chief among the people.

