Shujat says propaganda campaign against Pak Army unacceptable

ISLAMABAD    –   Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid President Chaudhry Shujat Hussain has said that politicians should show full solidarity with the Pakistan Army by ignoring expediency.

In his statement on Sunday, he said that Pakistan Army helped and served the nation in every calamity and difficult time.

The army, he said, had been playing an important role and made sacrifices in restoration of law and order and in elimination of terrorism.

The entire nation equally shared the grief and sorrow of the families of the martyrs of Lasbela tragedy, he said. He said that everything was tolerable but the propaganda campaign against Pak Army was unacceptable and could not tolerated.

Chaudhry said the politicians should ignore their selfish reasons and stand by the army when it’s losing its ‘jawans’ while facilitating flood-victims and safeguarding the nation.

He added that politicians should keep the political issues and expediencies aside and make the propaganda campaign against Pak Army a failure.

