Spanish midfielder Isco moves to Sevilla

Sevilla confirmed Monday the signing of Spanish midfielder Isco Alarcon.

“Isco Alarcon has now officially signed for Sevilla FC on a two-year deal,” Sevilla said in a statement.

“After yesterday’s announcement that he had signed an agreement in principle, the midfielder has today passed his medical and put pen to paper,” it added.

Isco, who spent nine years at Real Madrid produced 53 goals and 56 assists in 352 appearances.

He clinched 19 major trophies, including three league titles, five Champions League titles, three Super Cup trophies, and four Club World Cups.

The 30-year-old also netted 12 goals in 38 matches for his nation.

Meanwhile, the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

