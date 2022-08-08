Staff Reporter

Students take part in declamation contest

LAKKI MARWAT    –    In connection with the Independence Day of Pakistan, the District Education Department and Boy Scouts Association arranged a declamation contest on Sunday.

Student debaters from public sector schools took part in the competition held at Government Higher Secondary School No 3, Michenkhel in Lakki Marwat city.

ADEO Ihsanullah Khan graced the occasion as chief guest.  Among others the school’s Principal Waris Khan, Headmaster Abdul Qayyum Khan and scout leaders including Waseem Sajjad, Kifayatullah, Gul Rehman and Haq Nawaz were in attendance.

Students and scouts highlighted the importance of independence in their speeches and received applause from the participants.

The ADEO distributed cash prizes among the position holders and appreciated their performance.

He called upon students to concentrate on their studies and prepare them to counter future challenges effectively.

