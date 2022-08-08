The ceremony of bathing the shrine of Hazrat Ali bin Usman al-Hujwiri will be held today

The ceremony of bathing the shrine of Hazrat Ali bin Usman al-Hujwiri known as Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh will be held today.

Chief Minister of Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz will bathe the holy shrine with rose water.

CM will lay floral wreath at the Elahi shrine.

CM’s devotees will offer special prayers for the development, prosperity, stability and peace of the country on this occasion.

A special prayer will also be offered for the freedom of the people of Occupied Kashmir from Indian rule.

Provincial Ministers, Secretary Awqaf, DG Awqaf and related officials will also be present on this occasion.

