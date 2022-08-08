Three youths found dead in Swabi village

Three youths were found dead in the suburban village of Swabi, police reported on Monday.

According to police, locals of the area informed them about the three dead bodies that they had spotted in the tomb of Jalsai village.

On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies of the youths to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital for post-mortem.

It was suspected by the police that the youths had been murdered by some unidentified accused and thrown into the tomb.

The police, however, registered a case and launched investigations.