Top TTP commander Omar Khalid Khorasani killed in Afghanistan attack

Omar Khalid Khorasani, one of the top terrorists in outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has been killed along with his three other associates in an attack in Afghanistan.

According to sources privy to the details, Abdul Wali aka Omar Khalid Khorasani was killed in an attack in Paktika province of Afghanistan.

“Three of his associates were also killed in the attack,” they said, adding the deceased included Mufti Hassan and Hafiz Doulat of the TTP.

This is not the first time that top TTP terrorists have been killed in Afghanistan after Taliban took over power in the country.

In March this year, a high-profile outlawed TTP militant wanted by security forces for multi terrorist acts, Abdul Wahab Larak, was murdered by unidentified men in Kandahar city of Afghanistan.

Abdul Wahab Larak was the head of the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and was planning attacks in Karachi.

On March 22, he was murdered by two unidentified men in Kandahar in the morning. He was wanted for multiple terrorist acts in Pakistan especially Sindh province and belong to Usman Saifullah Kurd group of Lashkar-i-Jhangvi.

He joined TTP in August 2020 and his name was also present in the most wanted list of CTD Sindh. He was behind the January 2015 suicide attack on an imam baragah in Shikarpur which claimed lives of 53 people and injured 57 others.

He was also involved in planning attacks on army aviation bases, PAF base Samungli, target killings of a minority sect, and multiple attacks in North Waziristan.