WHO donates Rs10.6m supplies for rain-affected people in Sindh

KARACHI – Dr Palitha Mahipala, the representative of the World Health Organisation in Pakistan, has donated supplies worth Rs10.6 million to the Sindh health department for the people affected by rains and floods in the province.

The donation was handed over by Dr Mahipala to Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho at a recent ceremony held on the premises of the Emergency Operation Centre, Sindh. The supplies included essential medicines, 70,000 water purification tablets, 250,000 masks, 2,000 hand sanitisers (100ml bottles), 1,500 mosquito nets, 70 tents and 500 fleece blankets.

In Sindh, approximately 164,886 persons have been affected after the recent heavy monsoon rains and resulting floods.

To deal with the health issues of the affected people, the provincial health department set up 2,606 fixed and mobile health camps where 68,576 patients have so far been treated

During July 2022, Balochistan received 450 per cent more rainfall than its average and Sindh received 308 per cent more rain than the average rain it receives. According to a statement issued by the WHO, both the provinces were wettest this year during the past 62 years.

The torrential rain in July caused massive flash floods in Balochistan, Sindh and southwest Punjab, causing loss of human lives and properties, the statement read.

The wettest day of the month in the country was July 25 when Badin in Sindh recorded 219mm of rainfall, whereas the wettest place with the highest monthly total rain of 606mm was the Pakistan Air Force Masroor Base in Karachi.