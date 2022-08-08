Youm-e-Ashur to be observed with due solemnity on Tuesday

Yaum-e-Ashur, the tenth of Moharram-ul-Haram, will be observed on Tuesday across the country with due solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain Razi Allah ho Ta’ala Anho and his devoted companions in Karbala.

Mourning processions will be taken out in all cities and towns of the country.

Ulema and Zakireen will highlight the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.) and various aspects of Karbla tragedy.

Meanwhile, in connection with the 9th Muharram today (Monday), Taazia and Zuljanah processions will be taken out in different parts of the country in memory of the martyrs of Karbala.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident during the mourning processions.

As per the security arrangements by the Lahore Police, more than ten thousand police officers including 370 women personnel will perform security duties on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

On the 10th of Muharram, 227 congregations will be organized while 47 processions will be held. The Punjab government also imposed ban on pillion riding during Ashura.

Furthermore, it has been decided to suspend the mobile service on the routes of the main processions on Ashura Day at specific times, adding that more than 21 teams of Elite, 21 of PRU and more than 26 teams of Dolphin Squad will patrol the security of the main processions.

The program organizers have also been directed to ensure adherence to the code of conduct, route and timings.