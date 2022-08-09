Agencies

15 more diagnosed with Covid in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – As many as 15 more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district’s tally of confirmed cases to 47,326.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Monday, the infected cases included 43,743 from Rawalpindi and 3,583 from other districts. Among the new cases, six each arrived from Potohar Town and Rawalpindi Cantonment, two from Islamabad and one from Kallar Syedan.

“Presently, 128 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one is admitted to any district’s health facility,” the report added. The report further said that 6,992,180 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 1015 samples were collected, out of which 1,000 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.48 per cent.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Karbala tragedy a great lesson for humanity, especially for Muslims: KP CM

National

KP CS reviews  security arrangements

National

Youm-e-Ashur to be observed with religious devotion in GB

Islamabad

Tax tribunals must decide cases on basis of available records: SC  

National

KP minister condemns attack on PTI MPA in Dir

National

6 years on, grief of martyred lawyers still fresh: CM Bizenjo

National

Langu pays tribute to martyrs of August 8 tragedy

Lahore

Court grants bail to Nazir Chohan in armed clash case

Lahore

SIHS a leading institute in provision of health services, says Dr Rauf

Lahore

Karbala tragedy teaches about supremacy of truth: Governor

1 of 3,314

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More