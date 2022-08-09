2,000 policemen to perform security duty during Muharram: DPO

SIALKOT – District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Zeeshan Raza has said that during 7th to 10th Muharram, a total of 200 processions and 400 majalis will be held in Sialkot district.

He said that 2,000 police personnel, traffic police, special branch, elite force personnel along with 100 civil defence volunteers, rescue wardens will perform security duty in the district, while alternative traffic plan will be implemented by the traffic police.

District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Zeeshan Raza said that foolproof security is being provided to Muharram processions and gatherings and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard. He said that foolproof arrangements were made for the security of processions, adding that the processions will be monitored through CCTV cameras. The DPO said that a control room has been established in the DPO office, in this regard. He said that security has been further beefed up to avert any untoward incident.

Rescue 1122 performs duties on 9th Muharram

Rescuers performed duties under the leadership of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal in the processions and gatherings on 9th Muharram. According to rescue spokesperson, on the 9th of Muharram, the main processions of the area were taken out in Gujral and Bhair town of Daska, in which a large number of mourners walked and expressed their grief by wailing and beating their chests and flagellating themselves with hands and knife-fitted chains. He said that the mobile teams of rescuers and rescue guards were present with the processions all the time. Rescue 1122 provided first aid on the spot to 161 mourners in the procession while 3 mourners were shifted to hospital after first aid.