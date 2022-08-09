4 soldiers martyred in suicide attack in North Waziristan: ISPR

Four soldiers embraced martyrdom in a suicide attack on their military convoy in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan District.

According to the ISPR, intelligence agencies have commenced investigations to find out details regarding the suicide bomber and his handlers.

The ISPR said Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go unpunished.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly denounced the suicide attack on a military convoy in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

In a statement, he expressed grief over the martyrdom of four soldiers in the attack.

Reiterating the nation’s firm resolve to root out the menace of terrorism, Shehbaz Sharif said the terrorists will not be allowed to succeed in their sordid designs.

He paid glowing tributes to the soldiers who rendered their lives whilst confronting the terrorists.

The Prime Minister prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the martyrs higher ranks in Jannah and give patience to the bereaved families.