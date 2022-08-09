Staff Reporter

6 criminals held with illegal weapons

Faislabad   –   Gagu Mandi police arrested six criminals and recovered illegal weapons from their possession during a special operation launched here on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team of Gagu Mandi police led by Station House Officer (SHO) Aftab Kiyani set up a picket on the road and stopped two suspicious cars and a motorcycle. The police recovered six pistols, one repeater and rounds from the cars and arrested six persons Abdullah, Mubashir, Faisal, Abdul Qadir, Awais and Ashraf. Police sources said that the criminals had a dispute and were going to attack their rivals. Police have registered a case and started investigations.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Karbala tragedy a great lesson for humanity, especially for Muslims: KP CM

National

KP CS reviews  security arrangements

National

Youm-e-Ashur to be observed with religious devotion in GB

Islamabad

Tax tribunals must decide cases on basis of available records: SC  

National

KP minister condemns attack on PTI MPA in Dir

National

6 years on, grief of martyred lawyers still fresh: CM Bizenjo

National

Langu pays tribute to martyrs of August 8 tragedy

Lahore

Court grants bail to Nazir Chohan in armed clash case

Lahore

SIHS a leading institute in provision of health services, says Dr Rauf

Lahore

Karbala tragedy teaches about supremacy of truth: Governor

1 of 9,731

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More