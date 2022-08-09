6 criminals held with illegal weapons

Faislabad – Gagu Mandi police arrested six criminals and recovered illegal weapons from their possession during a special operation launched here on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team of Gagu Mandi police led by Station House Officer (SHO) Aftab Kiyani set up a picket on the road and stopped two suspicious cars and a motorcycle. The police recovered six pistols, one repeater and rounds from the cars and arrested six persons Abdullah, Mubashir, Faisal, Abdul Qadir, Awais and Ashraf. Police sources said that the criminals had a dispute and were going to attack their rivals. Police have registered a case and started investigations.