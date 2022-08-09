6 years on, grief of martyred lawyers still fresh: CM Bizenjo

QUETTA – Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday said the grief of the martyred lawyers of Quetta’s Civil Hospital tragedy was still fresh in our hearts.

He said this in a message on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of the martyred lawyers of Civil Hospital tragedy issued here. He said the cowardly terrorists brutalized the educated and intelligent section of our society, adding that the enemies of the country attacked our hearts.

“The people of the province and the government equally share the grief of the families of the martyrs,” he said, adding that the terrorists involved in the tragedy and their guardians would be brought to justice at any cost for interest of durable peace. He said that the memories of the martyred lawyers who lost their lives in the tragedy could never be forgotten.

He said the lawyers of Baluchistan were among the best lawyers of the country. “Our lawyers have better knowledge and understanding of law and legal affairs.”

The CM said a programme to provide young lawyers scholarship opportunities for pursuing higher education abroad was in progress. He said Balochistan government had given special grant-in-aid to Pakistan Bar Council, Balochistan Bar Council and all district bar associations to provide best facilities to the lawyers. He said that measures were being taken to improve law and order situation as peace and order was indispensable for the establishment of a welfare society.