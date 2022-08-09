According to PTI leaders, Punjab police are on their way to take over security in Banigala

Fearing the arrest of its party chairman Imran Khan by Islamabad police, the PTI and its allies on Tuesday said that Punjab police officers were being sent to take over security of Banigala — Imran’s residence in the capital.

PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi, son of PTI-backed Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, claimed that there was “some movement” towards Banigala. “We are sending Punjab police for protection,” he said soon after another PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was “abducted” from Banigala Chowk.

Soon after, Punjab Minister for Cooperative and Public Prosecutions Mohammad Basharat Raja also said the Punjab police’s elite force was on the way to Banigala for security.

“I’ve reached Banigala. We know how to protect our leaders. Don’t test our patience!” he tweeted.

However, PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said the party chairman was in no need of police protection since his followers would protect him.

Chaudhry warned that in case Imran was arrested, “There will be a movement in Pakistan that will sweep away the imported government like straws.”

“Hopefully no one will make such a mistake but the workers are ready,” he tweeted.