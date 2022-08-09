Agreements of previous govt main reason behind inflation: Gilani

Says international agreements are not made with any political party but with country and govt should honour them.

MULTAN – Former Prime Minister and Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that the agreement made by the previous government with International Monetary Fund (IMF) on tough terms and conditions was the main reason of inflation in the country.

Talking to media persons after visiting different mourning processions here on Monday, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that the international agreements are not made with any political party but with the country and the government should honour them. He said that previous government made agreements on tough term and conditions with International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the incumbent government was bound to fulfill the agreements which resulted into inflation. Gilani stated that the members of national assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were not presented before the Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf for verification of their resignations but they refused to come. “The PTI MNAs were not participating in assembly session after submitting their resignations then why they are going to contest the by-elections, he questioned. He said that it should be cleared that Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi was not attending the assembly session then, how, his daughter would take oath of the assembly as MNA after winning the by-election at NA-157. He said that people would vote the candidate who has ability to represent them in the national assembly instead of the candidate whose party has boycotted the assembly and submitted resignations.

Gilani maintained that there should be supremacy of law and constitution in the country through which the country can be strengthened. He said that judiciary and election commission were independent. He said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) always honored decision of courts even then when he was disqualified from prime ministership despite the fact that he was an elected prime minister of the country.

The former prime minister said that all senior leaders of different political parties including Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari remained in jail during the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He alleged that Commissioner Multan Division has put application for leave due to intense pressure on him and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Multan before by-election NA-157 and demanded that Election Commission of Pakistan must took notice on it.

Gilani urged masses to maintain peace during ongoing Muharram and said that every Muslim respect this month.