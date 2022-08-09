All set to observe Youm-e-Ashura in northern Sindh

SUKKUR – The northern part of Sindh is all set to observe ‘Youm-e-Ashura’ with religious solemnity and reverence all over the country including Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Jaccobabad, Ghotki, Noshehroferoze, Kashmore-Kandhkot and other districts amid tight security.

‘Majalis-e-Iza’ will be held in ‘Imam Gargahs’ and processions would be taken out with ‘Zuljanah Alm’ and ‘Tazia’. ‘Majalis Shame Ghariban’ will be held on the culmination of these processions.

In Sukkur, the central procession of Ashura will be taken out from Markazi Imam Bargah Ghareeb Abad, and from Imam Bargah Karbala Mola, Rohri including the ‘Zuljanah’ that will be taken out from Imam Bargah Hussaini, Old Sukkur. All the processions would join at Clock Tower to form a main procession, which would be culminated at Karbala Graveyard, almost at 9:00pm, where ‘Majlis Sham-e-Ghareeban’ would be held.

The participants (mourners) of these processions will also carry out ‘Zanjir Zuni’ (self-flagellation) at Clock Tower, Minara Road Chowk and in Ghareeb Abad Bazar. During the procession, various speakers will address the participants of the procession at Clock Tower. Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) and several social welfare organisations are holding ‘Sabeels’ where water, milk and other homemade sweet beverages would be distributed among the mourners. Similarly the traders of the city would also organize ‘langers’ where free meal would be distributed among the people.

On this occasion, Boy Scouts, in collaboration with district administration Sukkur, will hold a medical camp at Mehran Markaz Chowk where doctors will be available to provide medical treatment to mourners.

Eminent scholars and office bearers of the Muharram Committee of Fiqa Jaferia from Sukkur district will also accompany the mourners through out the route.

District Administration, Shahbaz Rangers and Sindh Police have made foolproof security measures to ensure law and order during central procession of 10th Muharram in the northern Sindh.

Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull, DIG Sukkur Zone Javed Jiskani, SSPs and other high officials are monitoring the security arrangements. Heavy deployment of police and rangers have been made in all points of the Sukkur city to avoid any untoward incident.