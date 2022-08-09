Ashura being observed with religious fervour throughout country

Youm-e-Ashur is being observed throughout the country today (Tuesday) with reverence and religious fervour to pay tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions for their supreme sacrifices.

Taziya, Alam and Zuljanah processions have been taken out in all the major cities and towns across the country.

Clerics and scholars shed light over the historical, social and religious aspects of supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

In Lahore, the main Zuljanah procession emerged from Nisar Haveli inside Mochi Gate. Thousands of Azadars participated in the Zuljanah procession, which after passing through its traditional route, will culminate at Karbala Gamay Shah in the evening where Majlis-e-Sham-e-Ghariban will be held to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) in which noted ‘Zakerin’ will highlight the importance of the sacrifice of grandson of Prophet (PBUH) and his companions.

Nearly one hundred twenty one small and big processions have been taken out in Peshawar and other cities of the province and FATA on Tuesday.

In Mirpur, main Zuljinnah and Tazia processions departed from central Imambargah Sa’adat Colony.

Processions have been taken out in Karachi, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Multan, Quetta, Faisalabad, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Sukkur and other major cities across the country.

Meanwhile, tight security arrangements have been made to meet any untoward incident while pillion riding is also banned in some cities whereas mobile services would also remain closed for security reasons.

The aerial monitoring of the processions is also carried out while different control rooms have been set up for the effective surveillance of the rallies.