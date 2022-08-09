Agencies

Bank Islami Independence Day walk on 12th

Karachi- Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon has said that Bank Islami will organize ‘Jashn-e-Azadi’ walk on August 12 in connection with 75th Independence Day celebrations. He said this while chairing a meeting in his office to review the arrangements being made to mark 75th Independence Day with great national zeal. Memon said, “I am grateful to Bank Islami President Syed Amir Ali and the entire bank management for sponsoring the 75th Independence Day celebrations in the city.”

 

 

