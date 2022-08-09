Our Staff Reporter

Bari Imam Shrine’s caretakers to facilitate Muharram procession

ISLAMABAD – Following a unique and harmonious inter-faith practice, the caretakers of Bari Imam Shrine will welcome a traditional procession on the occasion of 11th Muharram (Wednesday) before it heads for immersion, informed a spokesman of Bari Imam House on Monday.

Besides Shiites, scores of people belonging to other sects mark 11th Muharram with religious reverence and solemnity, he said. The mourning procession will be welcomed by Bari Imam Shrine’s caretaker Pir Syed Haider Ali Gilani and National Peace Committee central president for Inter-faith harmony Pakistan Pir Syed Muhammad Ali Gilani, he added.

He added that the management of the shrine would also establish sabeels of sweet water for the mourners and all the other participants on the occasion. He said charity food (Lanagr e Hussaini) would also be served during the whole day.

“Like our forefathers, we are keeping alive the tradition of welcoming the 11th Muharram procession to show our reverence to Hazrat Imam Husain (RA) and the love for his followers,” said    Pir Syed Muhammad Ali Gilani.

He said Muharram is observed to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He said that the traditional mourning procession would pass through its prescribed routes and would enter Bari Imam House at 11am on Wednesday.

