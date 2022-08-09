‘Battle of Karbala teaches lesson of standing firm against tyranny’

Peshawar – On the eve of the 10th Muharram, the Acting Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said that the battle of Karbala teaches us the lesson of standing firm against the tyranny and oppression of the enemies of Islam irrespective of our strength and likely consequences.

Lauding the bravery and sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the Acting Governor added that the brutalities and barbarism unleashed against Hazrat Imam Hussin (RA) and his family couldn’t force him to retreat from upholding the truth and glory of Islam. Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) preferred martyrdom to safeguard Islam against any jeopardy and lit the torch to identify the truth against falsehood, the right against the wrong, and the oppressed vs the oppressor.

The Acting Governor also highlighted that the incident of Karbala convinces us that laying down life for the sake of Islam is never a defeat rather it is an indelible victory recorded with golden words on the pages of history which all the coming generations will dwell upon as a source of great inspiration.

The Governor stressed that the day of 10th Muharram reminds us to keep our spirit of sacrifice for the sake of Islam alive and seek guidance from the life of our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and his family.