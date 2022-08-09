Agencies

Bullet-riddled bodies of 3 youngsters recovered in Swabi

PESHAWAR    –   The bullet-riddled bodies of three young boys were recovered from a graveyard in Jalsai village, Chota Lahore tehsil, Swabi district, police said on Monday. A complainant, Fazal Ghani lodged an FIR with Chota Lahore Police Station, saying that he received information about recovery of bodies including his 19-year-old son, Shah Sawar, and two other victims near the tomb of Shaheed Baba in Jalsai village. “When I reached the scene, the body of my son along with two other bodies of 18-year-old Murad, and 21-year-old Waqar were found,” he said. Police have shifted all the three bodies to Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Shah Mansoor for postmortem and registered the case against unknown killers and started investigation.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Karbala tragedy a great lesson for humanity, especially for Muslims: KP CM

National

KP CS reviews  security arrangements

National

Youm-e-Ashur to be observed with religious devotion in GB

Islamabad

Tax tribunals must decide cases on basis of available records: SC  

National

KP minister condemns attack on PTI MPA in Dir

National

6 years on, grief of martyred lawyers still fresh: CM Bizenjo

National

Langu pays tribute to martyrs of August 8 tragedy

Lahore

Court grants bail to Nazir Chohan in armed clash case

Lahore

SIHS a leading institute in provision of health services, says Dr Rauf

Lahore

Karbala tragedy teaches about supremacy of truth: Governor

1 of 10,252

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More