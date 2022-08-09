Agencies

Bullet-riddled bodies of three boys found in Swabi

PESHAWAR    –    The bullet-riddled bodies of three young boys were recovered from a graveyard in Jalsai village, Chota Lahore tehsil, Swabi district, police said on Monday. A complainant, Fazal Ghani lodged an FIR with Chota Lahore Police Station, saying that he received information about recovery of bodies including his 19-year-old son, Shah Sawar, and two other victims near the tomb of Shaheed Baba in Jalsai village.

“When I reached the scene, the body of my son along with two other bodies of 18-year-old Murad, and 21-year-old Waqar were found,” he said. Police shifted all the three bodies to Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Shah Mansoor for postmortem and registered a case against unknown killers and started investigation.

