Our Staff Reporter

CM congratulates Arshad on winning gold medal

QUETTA    –    Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday congratulated Arshad Nadeem for winning gold medal in Commonwealth Games.  He said Arshad Nadeem achieved the victory and gave the nation a gift of Independence Day saying that he set up a Commonwealth Games record in the Javelin Throw which was commendable and made the name of the country bright.

“Every Pakistani is feeling proud to see the Pakistani flag raised in Birmingham and to hear the national anthem”, he said. The Chief Minister expressed his best wishes for Arshad Nadeem’s further success.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Karbala tragedy a great lesson for humanity, especially for Muslims: KP CM

National

KP CS reviews  security arrangements

National

Youm-e-Ashur to be observed with religious devotion in GB

Islamabad

Tax tribunals must decide cases on basis of available records: SC  

National

KP minister condemns attack on PTI MPA in Dir

National

6 years on, grief of martyred lawyers still fresh: CM Bizenjo

National

Langu pays tribute to martyrs of August 8 tragedy

Lahore

Court grants bail to Nazir Chohan in armed clash case

Lahore

SIHS a leading institute in provision of health services, says Dr Rauf

Lahore

Karbala tragedy teaches about supremacy of truth: Governor

1 of 9,732

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More