Our Staff Reporter

CM performs ghusal of shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA)

LAHORE      –    The 979th annual ghusal of the shrine of Al-Shaikh Al-Syed Ali Bin Usman Al-Hajveri popularly known as Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) was held here on Monday. The ceremony was started with recitation of the Holy Quran while renowned Naat Khawans paid glowing tributes to the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) by reciting different Naats. Later, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi performed the ghusal of the Mazar with rose water besides laying wreath on the grave of great Sufi saint. Special prayers were offered for peace, stability and prosperity of the country. Parvez Elahi said, “All saints have given message of love, peace and brotherhood.” Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Rasikh Elahi, Sardar Talib Nakai, Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari, Adviser to CM Umer Sarfraz Cheema, IGP Faisal Shahkar, Additional Chief Secretary Captain (R) Asadullah Khan and others also participated in the ghusal ceremony.

A large number of devotees were also present on the occasion.

More Stories
National

Karbala tragedy a great lesson for humanity, especially for Muslims: KP CM

National

KP CS reviews  security arrangements

National

Youm-e-Ashur to be observed with religious devotion in GB

Islamabad

Tax tribunals must decide cases on basis of available records: SC  

National

KP minister condemns attack on PTI MPA in Dir

National

6 years on, grief of martyred lawyers still fresh: CM Bizenjo

National

Langu pays tribute to martyrs of August 8 tragedy

Lahore

Court grants bail to Nazir Chohan in armed clash case

Lahore

SIHS a leading institute in provision of health services, says Dr Rauf

Lahore

Karbala tragedy teaches about supremacy of truth: Governor

1 of 9,736

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More