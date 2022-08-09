Staff Reporter

CM rejects leave application of his principal secretary

LAHORE:     –   Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has rejected the leave request of his Principal Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti who had applied for ex-Pakistan leave till August 15, a communique issued from the chief minister’s office said.

The chief minister directed the principal secretary to continue his duties as usual. It may be mentioned here that appointment of Mohammad Khan Bhatti as principal secretary to CM has been challenged in the Lahore High Court on the plea that an officer of Assembly cadre could not be appointed on a post meant for the civil service cadre officers.

