CM Sindh appreciates the administration’s hard work on Ashura

Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Murad Ali Shah has applauded security agencies for performing their duties with utmost responsibility in Muharram processions and public gatherings.

According to details, the CM said that the Ashura procession proceedings in peace due to the hard work of all security agencies including the Police and rangers. The CM also thanked all the Doctors and para-medical staff for taking care of the participants of the Ashura processions.

The CM applauded the religious ulmas for maintaining an environment of sectarian harmony amid the Muharram gatherings. Commisoner Karachi, District Administration and Local Bodies worked very hard too, the CM added.

The CM concluded by reminding us that Sindh is the epitome of love, respect, peace and harmony.

Youm-e-Ashur, the tenth of Muharram-ul-Haram, observed on Tuesday (today) across the country with due solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (Razi Allah ho Ta’ala Anho) and his companions in Karbala.

Mourning processions were organized in all cities and towns of the country.

