Imran Ali Kundi

Coalition govt fails to appoint SBP governor

ISLAMABAD     –    The federal government has yet to appoint Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) despite passing three months mainly due to the differences of coalition government partners, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People Party (PPP) over the name of head of central bank. The coalition government could not take a decision on the head of the central bank at a time when the country’s economy external sector is under pressure. The position of governor SBP was fell vacant on May 4 after Dr Reza Baqir completed his tenure. The coalition government had refused to give extension to Dr Reza. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail in mid of July had announced that the governor SBP would be appointed in a week period. However, the government has not made the appointment yet. The federal cabinet in last week of July was supposed to consider six names for the slot of governor SBP. The names included (i) Zafar Masood President and Chief Executive Officer, Bank of Punjab (BoP), former head National Savings, (ii) Acting Governor State Bank Murtaza Syed, (iii) former deputy governor SBP  Muhammad Jameel, (iv) former deputy governor SBP Muhammad Ashraf Khan, (v) Dr Aasim Hussain and (vi) Saeed Ahmed, a civil servant from DMG Group. However, later the federal cabinet dropped a summary from the agenda for the selection of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor. An official of the Ministry of Finance informed that hectic lobbying continues for the top position of the central bank. The two major partners of the coalition government, PML-N and PPP, want to appoint their candidate against the slot, which is delaying the process of the appointment.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Karbala tragedy a great lesson for humanity, especially for Muslims: KP CM

National

KP CS reviews  security arrangements

National

Youm-e-Ashur to be observed with religious devotion in GB

Islamabad

Tax tribunals must decide cases on basis of available records: SC  

National

KP minister condemns attack on PTI MPA in Dir

National

6 years on, grief of martyred lawyers still fresh: CM Bizenjo

National

Langu pays tribute to martyrs of August 8 tragedy

Lahore

Court grants bail to Nazir Chohan in armed clash case

Lahore

SIHS a leading institute in provision of health services, says Dr Rauf

Lahore

Karbala tragedy teaches about supremacy of truth: Governor

1 of 11,203

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More