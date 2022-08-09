Commissioner Karachi announces to hold national cycling event in Nov

Lahore – Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon has said that the administration of Karachi will continue to promote sports and especially cycling and play its role in making this game popular in Karachi.

The Commissioner Karachi expressed these views during a meeting with the delegation led by Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) General Secretary Moazzam Khan Klair at his office. Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Muhammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Zulfikar Abbas Khan and Azhar Khan were also present on this occasion. The delegation met in connection with Pakistan cycling team’s participation in the World Championship, which is being held in Australia in September. The Commissioner said that Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput have sincere desires to continue promoting sports in Sindh province. “CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah is not only encouraging the youth of Sindh to participate in sports activities but also helping the sports people of other provinces.”

He also said that the 2023 Karachi All-Pakistan Marathon will be held under the patronage of the CM Sindh and also announced that the Independence Day walk will be held on August 12 in cooperation with Bank Islami while competitions of different sports will also be held till the end of this month to celebrate the Independence Day celebrations in a trend-setting manner.

PCF Secretary Moazzam Khan also requested the Commissioner Karachi to organize the National Cycling Championship in Karachi in November. The Commissioner accepted the request and assured the PCF Secretary to hold the national cycling event in November.

Moazzam Khan thanked the Commissioner Karachi for ensuring all-out support to the Pakistan Cycling Federation and also hoped that like other sports, he would continue to support this game as well and hoped that this support will surely help cycling gain further popularity in Karachi and Sindh and more national and international champions will emerge from this region, who will earn international medals for Pakistan.

Later, Moazzam Khan presented the souvenir to Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Khan on behalf of Pakistan Cycling Federation. The Commissioner Karachi also awarded Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Sports Award to Moazzam Khan and Azhar Khan for their services for sports.