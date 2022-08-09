Control room set up in DC office Larkana

LARKANA – In order to maintain law and order situation during the Moharram-ul-Harram, the district administration Larkana has established a control room in connection with Muharram (Ashura) at DC Office Larkana. A telephone number 074-9410337 which will work round the clock under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Larkana also been set up. Besides, control rooms in taluka offices Ratodero, Dokri and Bakrani of Larkana district have been established under the supervision of Taluka Mukhtiarkar Dokri and Taluka Mukhtiarkar Bakrani with contact numbers 074-4080206 and 074-4300194, respectively.