Declaration of Bani Gala CM’s camp office by Punjab govt.

The Punjab government has mulled over declaring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence as Chief Minister’s (CM) camp office.

The Punjab government has started legal consultation for declaring Bani Gala a CM camp office. Heavy contingents of Punjab police will be deployed at Bani Gala after the declaration of the residence as CM camp office.

Punjab Home Minister Colonel Retd Hashim Dogar said that Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has the powers to declare Bani Gala residence as his camp office. Dogar said that he will head the police deployments if Bani Gala was declared a CM camp office.

He said that an inquiry was being carried out to take legal action against those who were involved in torturing PTI workers during May 25 Azadi March.

Regarding Dr Shahbaz Gill’s detention, the home minister said that the detained PTI leader should be served a notice and the way of his arrest could not be declared a legal move.

Islamabad police department has deputed over 76 cops for the security of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The spokesperson of the Islamabad police department said that the superintendent police (SP) has been deputed as the chief security officer with Imran Khan. The spokesperson added that no operation is being conducted in the surroundings of Bani Gala.

Islamabad police department asked the nationals to not pay attention to the propaganda and fake news. The Capital police will take all steps in accordance with the law.

“We will formally request for more contingents from other provinces if it is needed. People are requested to keep a close eye on their surroundings to help police coping with the terror threats.”

Earlier in the day, PTI senior leader and Imran Khan’s Chief Of Staff Dr. Shahbaz Gill has been arrested from Islamabad.

The news was confirmed by the former federal minister and PTI leader Murad Saeed on his Twitter handle.

As per reports, Dr Shahbaz Gill was taken into custody when he was going to Bani Gala to meet PTI chairman Imran Khan. A case of incitement to rebellion has been registered against Shahbaz Gill in the Bani Gala police station.

