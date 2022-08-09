Govt urged to contain dengue in Jamrud

jamrud – Dengue fever has affected hundreds of people in the Jamrud subdivision of the Khyber district, according to local sources.

A clinical laboratory technician in Jamrud, Muhammad Khan, claimed that hundreds of people were afflicted with dengue fever, but there was no official record of the patients because most of them sought treatment from private clinics and very few went to government hospitals where records could be kept.

There are even homes where the sickness has affected every member of the family.

The villages Nai Abadi, Tedi Bazar, Sur Kamar, Sapirah, and Ghandi are hit severely.

Locals claimed that the authorities did nothing despite their repeated demands because neither medical camps nor fumigation had been set up in the affected areas.