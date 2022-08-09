Our Staff Reporter

ICT police nab 8 outlaws, recover valuables, cash

ISLAMABAD – The capital city police have launched a special campaign against the anti-social elements and held 8 outlaws including 4 members of a snatcher gang and recovered two motorcycles, mobile phones, cash, drugs and weapons, informed a police spokesman on Monday.
He said that ICT police high-ups had categorically ordered all zonal officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people and involved in illegal activities.
Following these directives, Shams Colony police station team arrested two members of a snatchers gang namely Hijrat Jamal and Ibrahim and recovered two stolen motorcycles, mobile phones, cash and two pistols with ammunition from their possession. The detained accused have previous criminal record and different cases were already registered against them in Shams Colony police station.
Bhara Kahu police station team arrested two members of a snatchers gang namely Saul Khan and Sami Ullah and recovered looted cash and two pistols with ammunition from their possession. The accused also have previous criminal record and cases were registered against them in Bhara Kahu police station.
Similarly, Tarnol and Shalimar police teams apprehended two accused Ikram Khan and Arham Ikram and recovered one pistol along with ammunition and one bottle of wine from their possession.
Moreover, the Koral police team arrested an accused Asad Hussain and recovered one pistol with ammunition from his possession.  Likewise, Noon police arrested a drug peddler namely Sajjad Ali and recovered 1215 grams of hashish from him.

