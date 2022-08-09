IGP Islamabad inspects Muharram security arrangements

ISLAMABAD – Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on Monday visited the sites of 9th Muharram Ul Haram procession and directed the officials for foolproof security measures for the mourners, said a police spokesman on Monday.

He said that more than 2200 police officials have been deployed to guard the main procession as well as to maintain the peace and tranquillity in the city.

During his visit the IGP Islamabad said that in recent five years, police 4G network has been fully restored for better telecommunication system, adding that quick response force is alert to tackle any untoward incident in the city.

Senior police officials briefed the IGP about the security arrangements made by police to protect the mourners.

He said that Safe city cameras and drones are being used for monitoring and surveillance of procession and Imam Bargah, and control room is established at Safe City. 99 percent safe city cameras are fully operational for monitoring and surveillance purpose.

During 9 Muharram procession security is on high alert throughout the district and emergency has been declared in all the hospitals of the federal capital. Quick response force is ready to deal with any untoward incident.

The routes of the procession are being cleared by bomb disposable squad by using modern technology; points have been allocated for the citizens to enter the procession, which is guarded by a police force. There are separate entry points allocated for women to enter into procession and lady policemen have been deployed to check the women.

DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha is supervising all the security arrangements for the procession.

IGP Islamabad said that Islamabad Capital police is always ready to ensure peace and encounter any outward situation, no element will be allowed to harm law and order situation in the city.