Imran Khan targeting army in anti-state agenda, alleges Khawaja Asif
Minister for Defense Khawaja Asif has said that former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and party leadership were working on anti-state agenda by targeting Pakistan Army.
In his statement on the social networking site Twitter, the minister wrote that power is an impermanent thing and no one always has it but the deprivation of power has made Imran Khan crazy.
He said that it is right to disagree, but attacking institutions and encouraging rebellion is clearly an anti-state enmity.
Khawaja Asif further added that the former PM and his workers are working on the enemy agenda of Pakistan by targeting the Pakistan Army.
اقتدار نا پائیدار چیز ھے ہمیشہ کسی کے پاس نہیں رہتا.اقتدار کی محرومی نے عمران کو پاگل کردیا ھے.اختلاف کرنا حق ھے. مگر اداروں پہ حملہ کرنا،بغاوت کی ترغیب دینی، یہ صریحاً ملک دشمنی ھے. پاک فوج کو ٹارگٹ کرکےعمران خان اور اسکے حواری پاکستان کے دشمن ایجنڈے پہ کام کر رہے ھیں.
— Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) August 9, 2022