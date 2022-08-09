News Desk

Imran Khan terms Shahbaz Gill’s arrest as ‘abduction’

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has termed party leader Shahbaz Gill’s arrest as “abduction”.

Imran Khan shared the video statement of Gill’s driver who claimed that the PTI leader was tortured and dragged out of the car.

“This is an abduction not an arrest. Can such shameful acts take place in any democracy? Political workers treated as enemies. And all to make us accept a foreign-backed government of crooks.”

On the other hand, following Gill’s arrest, the former prime minister has also summoned an important meeting of the party in Islamabad.

The meeting will discuss the matters pertaining to arrest of the PTI leader.

Earlier, the former SAPM was arrested by Islamabad police and a case of incitement to rebellion had been lodged against him in the Bani Gala police station.

PTI leader and former minister Fawad Chaudhry alleged that Gill was arrested by the personnel in civil dress and he was tortured at Bani Gala Chowk. He further added that the PTI leader was dragged out of the vehicle.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Entertainment

Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari welcome their first child together

Islamabad

According to PTI leaders, Punjab police are on their way to take over security in Banigala

Islamabad

PM welcomes UAE’s upcoming $1 bn investment in Pakistan

National

CM Sindh appreciates the administration’s hard work on Ashura

National

PML-Z chief Aijaz-ul-Haq meets Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan

Islamabad

Shahbaz Gill’s remarks are part of a planned conspiracy to cause division within the military: Rana Sanaullah

Karachi

Sprinter Mueed has urged the government to support athletes

Lahore

Declaration of Bani Gala CM’s camp office by Punjab govt.

Islamabad

The days of the government are numbered: PTI chairman Imran Khan

Islamabad

PTI to approach FIA, IHC against Shehbaz Gill’s arrest

1 of 8,826

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More