News Desk

Islamabad police retracts reports of operation in Bani Gala

The federal capital police on Tuesday retracted reports of any kind of operation being launched in Bani Gala area.

In a statement on social media website Twitter, Islamabad Police said that more than 76 personnel of Islamabad Capital Police have been deployed for the security of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and a Superintendent of Police (SP) Islamabad Capital Police is deputed as Chief Security Officer.

It was further informed by the Islamabad Police that no operation of any kind is going to be carried out in Bani Gala and people are requested not to pay attention to propaganda and fake news. “Islamabad Capital Police will take all steps as per law,” it said.

According to the statement, if there is a need for personnel from another province, a formal request will be made.

The statement further requested the people to keep an eye on the situation around them and help the police to deal with terrorist threats.

