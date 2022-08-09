Agencies

IUB can help add USD 30 billion to Pakistan’s economy annually: VC

BAHAWALPUR    –    Vice Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Dr Athar Mahboob has said the university can help in adding 30 billion USD annually to the economy of Pakistan through its research on agriculture. Talking to APP on Monday, he said Pakistan was among the top cotton exporters in the world but in recent years cotton production reduced due to various factors. He said scientists at the IUB had developed cotton seeds that could overcome issues related to climate, soil, and viruses. By using these seeds Pakistan could reach the target of producing 20 million cotton bails, he added. The VC said these cotton seeds were already being used in 40 percent area of Punjab and they could help increase textile export by 10 billion dollars. Dr. Mahboob further told that another 10 billion dollars could be added by the soybean intercropping technique used in Pakistan by our scientists. IUB scientists, with the help of Chinese scientists, came up with a technique to produce soybean and maize simultaneously. He said soybean could also help improve the fertility of the land. “At present, Pakistan is importing 4 billion dollars worth of soybean for poultry feed.

