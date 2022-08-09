News Desk

Jennifer Lopez plays pivotal role in Jane Fonda’s acting career

LONDON – Jennifer Lopez has been a life saviour to Jane Fonda. According to Mirror UK article, Jane credited JLo who helped to revive her career after the 84-year-old went 15 years without landing a role. Reportedly, the Oscar winner was out of acting from the age of 50 until she was 65. However, it was Maid in Manhattan star who restore Jane’s career. “The biggest stroke of luck was getting the role in Monster-in-Law at a point in my career when I had been out of the acting business for 15 years or more,” said Jane. She continued, “It was with Jennifer Lopez, and it was a great comeback for me.” Sharing details about how Jane got the role, The On Golden Pond star mentioned, “The producer was a friend. We hired someone to rewrite my character and that is what became the great mother-in-law role in that movie.” “I was almost 65 years old when I got this script out of the blue. “It was the only smart career thing I ever did.” revealed Jane “People are going to come to the movie to see JLo, but they’ll rediscover Fonda’, and that’s what happened,” she noted.

