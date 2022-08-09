Karbala tragedy a great lesson for humanity, especially for Muslims: KP CM

Peshawar – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that the Karbala tragedy was not merely an incident but it envisaged a great lesson for humanity, especially for the Muslims.

He said Karbala was a war between the right and wrong wherein the great sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A), the dearest grandson of our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), for the right cause and glory of Islam would be remembered for good and hence it is candlelight for the entire Muslim Ummah in terms of sacrifices, patience and sincerity to purpose.

In his message on the 10th Muharram 1444, the Chief Minister said that the Karbala incident taught us to demonstrate the spirit of love for humanity, support the right and reject the wrong. He said following these principles could not only keep us united and revive the glory of Muslims but could lay solid foundations for durable peace in Pakistan and the world at large.

He said that the petty differences among various sects of Muslims were not new but over fourteen centuries old. However, he said that these differences must not be harmful to the religion or Ummah rather it fixed directions for various schools of thought of Muslims to evolve their social fabrics.

The Chief Minister in this connection mentioned a Hadith of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) saying that “Difference of opinion in Muslim Ummah is a blessing while quarrels are punitive”, hence it is wise to restrict the petty differences up to the conscious awareness and not to make it a bone of contention among various sects and tribes of Muslims.

Chief Minister appealed to the nation to follow the footprints of Imam Hussain (R.A) and hence observe the Muharram in such a manner that it unites the whole Muslim Ummah.

He said that peace and tranquillity are a national and global need and hence it is the need of the hour to maintain mutual harmony and fraternity among the Muslims, especially during the Muharram, adding that it was the duty of every Muslim to the true philosophy of Islam.

He further appealed to the people especially Ulama to cooperate with the government for maintaining peace and foil the nefarious design of miscreants. “We must discharge our duties and maintain peace and unity as responsible citizens of a nation”, he concluded.