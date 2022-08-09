Our Staff Reporter

Karbala tragedy teaches about supremacy of truth: Governor

LAHORE    –   Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said Ashura Muharram reminds the great sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in Karbala. In his message issued here on Monday, he said:” The Karbala tragedy teaches us about supremacy of truth and resistance against the oppression”. The governor said: “The eternal sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala gives a message to all of us that we should always support the truth by clearly distinguishing between the right and wrong”.

He said: “ Let us be firmly committed to truth, justice and bravery, making the immortal message of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) the motto of our lives”.

